Troy Gentry’s Funeral and Memorial Arrangements Announced

Troy Gentry’s fans will be given the opportunity to pay tribute to the late singer at a public memorial planned for later this week.

It has been announced that a celebration of the Montgomery Gentry band member’s life will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN on Thursday, September 14. Following the gathering, a private, family ceremony will take place, according to E! News.

For fans and friends wanting to send flowers, the Gentry family is asking that donations be made to The American Red Cross or T.J. Martell Foundation instead.

The memorial service will be live streamed on the Grand Ole Opry website on Thursday for those unable to attend.

This past Friday, Montgomery Gentry revealed on social media that the 50-year-old musician was killed in a helicopter crash.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey,” the statement read.

“The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

At this time, the latest details of the situation reveal that Gentry’s choice to go on a helicopter ride was an “impromptu, spur of the moment” decision.

“[It was a] ‘Would you like to go for a helicopter ride?’” Brian Rayner, the senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

“Not long after takeoff, the pilot announced over the airport frequency — which was being monitored by a number of people — that he was having difficulty controlling engine RPM,” Rayner said. “A couple of different responses to that challenge were discussed, and he was performing an auto rotational descent to runway one.The helicopter landed short of the runway in low brush, it was substantially damaged and the occupants were fatally injured.”