What Troy Gentry’s Longtime Friend Said About Him Absolutely Nails It

Friends and family members celebrated the life of Troy Gentry at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, with many friends stepping up to share their admiration for the late singer-songwriter.

One friend in particular shared some poignant thoughts on the Montgomery Gentry member. Rafael Calderon, a longtime friend of Gentry, shared a colorful details about Gentry, who many only knew onstage.

Calderon talked about a variety of topics, including Gentry’s knack for crafting frightening Halloween displays and his obsession with Batman, according to Taste of Country.

“I’m not saying Troy Gentry was Batman, I’m just saying you’ve never seen Troy and Batman in the same room,” Calderon said.

The friend also took time for a more somber message, which was sure to comfort those still reeling from his death.

“I believe Troy Gentry’s purpose has been fulfilled and we must say goodbye to our loving friend,” he said.

Many more of Gentry’s friends and peers appeared at the event, including Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Charlie Daniels, Little Big Town and Halfway to Hazard.

Gentry’s family and his musical partner Eddie Montgomery were in the audience for the celebration, but they were only shown on the live stream cameras once.

