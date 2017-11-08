Country

Internet Reacts to the Deaths of Country Singers Troy Gentry and Don Williams

The country music world has been rocked today, by the deaths of two iconic men in the genre.First, […]

By

The country music world has been rocked today, by the deaths of two iconic men in the genre.

First, it was reported that country singer Don Williams passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with a short illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Then, not long after, the tragic news was announced that Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash.

Details have been scarce, but it was reported that the 50-year-old singer and another unidentified person died when the aircraft crashed sometime after noon on Friday.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their sympathy at the great country music losses.

“No! Not Don Williams & Troy Gentry. My thoughts & prayers go out to their families,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Thank u for the amazing music & for inspiring us all.”

Scroll Down to Read More Fan Reactions to the Deaths of Don Williams and Troy Gentry

Fans React to Don Williams’ Death

Before setting out on a solo music career in 1971, Don Williams spent several years in the folk-pop group Pozo-Seco Singers.

He would go on to win the CMA award for Male Vocalist of the Year in 1978 and his song “Tulsa Time” was awarded Record of the Year at the 1979 ACM Awards.

Fans React to Troy Gentry’s Death

Troy Gentry was one-half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, alongside his friend Eddie Montgomery.

In 2000, the duo won the Academy of Country Music award for Top New Vocal Duo or Group.

Eddie Montgomery was said to not have been in the helicopter at the time of the accident.

More Fan Reactions

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts