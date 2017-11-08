Internet Reacts to the Deaths of Country Singers Troy Gentry and Don Williams

The country music world has been rocked today, by the deaths of two iconic men in the genre.

First, it was reported that country singer Don Williams passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with a short illness.

Then, not long after, the tragic news was announced that Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash.

Details have been scarce, but it was reported that the 50-year-old singer and another unidentified person died when the aircraft crashed sometime after noon on Friday.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their sympathy at the great country music losses.

“No! Not Don Williams & Troy Gentry. My thoughts & prayers go out to their families,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Thank u for the amazing music & for inspiring us all.”

R.I.P. country greats Don Williams & Troy Gentry! — Maverick (@MavBroSis) September 8, 2017

Fans React to Don Williams’ Death

Before setting out on a solo music career in 1971, Don Williams spent several years in the folk-pop group Pozo-Seco Singers.

Yep, I’m a big MG fan and Don Williams has been one of my favorites since I can remember. 2017 blows — Tom (@Iamdynomite1969) September 8, 2017

He would go on to win the CMA award for Male Vocalist of the Year in 1978 and his song “Tulsa Time” was awarded Record of the Year at the 1979 ACM Awards.

Sad to hear about the passing of country legend Don Williams ? — honeycutt (@dhoneycutt_14) September 8, 2017

Rest easy Don Williams. Sad to see another country legend go — Matt (@Malone13Matt) September 8, 2017

Country music takes another loss. Don Williams was a favorite of my husbands. One helluva show in heaven tonight. REST IN PEACE — Michelle Schmidt (@BGFan01) September 8, 2017

Fans React to Troy Gentry’s Death

Troy Gentry was one-half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, alongside his friend Eddie Montgomery.

seriously so saddened by Troy Gentry dying, Montgomery Gentry was such a big part of my childhood — Allison (@Aoffutt93) September 8, 2017

In 2000, the duo won the Academy of Country Music award for Top New Vocal Duo or Group.

Rest In Peace Troy Gentry — Saddle Brown (@SaddleBrown) September 8, 2017

Eddie Montgomery was said to not have been in the helicopter at the time of the accident.

More Fan Reactions

Although I’m not much into it as before. Sad day for the Country Music world as Troy Gentry of #MontgomeryGentry & Don Williams passed away? — S.P. Scene ??? (@UndeadRider1) September 8, 2017

It’s a sad day in country music! Rest easy Troy Gentry and Don Williams — Jonie Campbell (@BaMaJC22) September 8, 2017

Troy Gentry and Don Williams helped country music live on. Im so sorry to hear they are gone. — Bubba (@Sgt_Bubba) September 8, 2017