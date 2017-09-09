Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shares Touching Tribute to Troy Gentry

As the tragic news came out that modern country music icon Troy Gentry passed away, many of his peers in the country music world came out to mourn him, including Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard who shared a personal tribute.

If only we knew the work that God was doing when things happen that we can’t understand. A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

“Guys, I just got the terrible news about an amazing guy, Troy Gentry, who passed away this afternoon in a helicopter crash,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard goes on to say his “heart” is broken.

“My heart hurts. I can’t help but go back to 10 years ago when I lost my dad in a tragic helicopter crash as well, an experience that me and my whole family witnessed,” he said.

Hubbard went on to tell fans of Gentry that he understood their pain of the immense loss, and that there was one way to ease the heartache.

“I know there’s a lot of people who loved him, a lot of people that are affected by this, there’s a lot of joy, there’s a lot of peace, there’s a lot of understanding, if you lean on the Lord. Lean on His words. Dig into the Bible,” he said.

While Hubbard encouraged his fans by saying while he “can’t explain it,” seeking solace in holy words is a “crazy joy that God can only give” and delivers a “crazy amount of piece.”

“For Troy, I love you. You’ll be missed. And say hey up there to my dad in heaven,” Hubbard concluded.