Trisha Yearwood Sends First Tweet Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

It was announced in February that Trisha Yearwood had tested positive COVID-19, and the country star has now made her first return to social media since her diagnosis was reported. On March 5, Yearwood used Twitter to retweet a clip of herself making a guest appearance on Tea Leoni's TV show, The Naked Truth, in 1998, in which the singer plays herself.

The clip featured Yearwood and Leoni's characters in a charity pool match, which Leoni's character was told to lose and ends in a physical fight between the two. "OMG, I've been looking for this clip for years!" Yearwood wrote, adding that Leoni "is SO freaking cool. She's a great actor! I'm a...chick singer. :) xoxo." On March 6, she returned to the platform again to respond to a fan's clip of one of her old concerts. "I love it! I don't remember being that sassy in '93 but I guess I was...and that outfit...I coulda been in Pirates of the Caribbean!" Yearwood joked.

Brooks announced his wife's COVID-19 diagnosis in a statement on Feb. 24, sharing that he had tested negative. "The Queen and I have now tested twice," he said. "Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for." The couple began quarantining at home in Tennessee after a member of their team tested positive, and winter weather in the state prevented Brooks and Yearwood from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure, during which time they quarantined together.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," Brooks continued, adding that he will be out of the spotlight, which includes pausing his weekly Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, "for a little while."

"Anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together," he continued, praising his wife as "tough." "She’s stronger than me," he said, inviting fans to send his wife their positive thoughts and prayers. "If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing. Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan. We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."