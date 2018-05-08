Trisha Yearwood Is Working on a New Album

Trisha Yearwood is back in the studio! The wife of Garth Brooks shared a video on Instagram with the good news.

“Yes I am driving and filming this, but I’m on a very small street,” quips Yearwood. “I’m heading to the studio to start on a new record for the first time in I don’t know how many years. You guys probably know better than I do. And I am so excited to start new music. It’s Day One, and we’re going to share this journey with you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yearwood adds that at least some of her studio time will be filmed, so fans can see exactly what goes on behind the scenes.

“They might have to bleep me because sometimes I get excited in the studio,” she adds. “But wish me luck. It’s going to be a wonderful day.”

At the end of last year, while wrapping up her run as the opening act on Brooks’ three-year World Tour, the singer said her goals for 2018 included working on a new set of tunes.

“I’m just starting to listen,” Yearwood revealed to PopCulture.com. “I have gone in and recorded a couple things, just on my own. I haven’t even decided who I want to produce it. I have schizophrenia about what I want to do. But, I’m listening.”

While a new album might (hopefully) mean a new tour, Yearwood says she prefers more intimate venues than the large arenas her husband sold out on his last international trek – although she earned plenty by circling the globe with him.

It’s Garth 101,” Yearwood said. “He has been so wonderful. I am really comfortable in a theater. I’m comfortable where my show is like this: if you’re in the back row, and you say something, we could have a conversation. And I didn’t know how to transfer that to the back row [in an arena].”

Yearwood’s last studio album, Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, was released in 2007. Since 2012, Yearwood has hosted her own Emmy-winning cooking show on the Food Network, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. But if her husband had his way, she’d also be recognized for her undeniable vocal chops.

“[I’d] love to see her name in here,” Brooks told PopCulture.com after announcing the names of the 2018 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “I told her, ‘You’ll be in here one day.’ She goes, ‘I just hope, if it happens, that we’re alive.’ I said, ‘I hope you are. It’ll be the greatest day of your career, when they get to call your name.’”

Photo Credit: Instagram/trishayearwood