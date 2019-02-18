Trisha Yearwood on Being Married to Garth Brooks: ‘He’s So Much More Thoughtful Than Me’

Trisha Yearwood has been happily married to Garth Brooks for 13 years, with Brooks continuing to romance her pretty much every day since before they tied the knot. While Yearwood is grateful for all of Brooks’ kind gestures, she admits she will never be able to match his generosity.

“He’s so much more thoughtful than me. He’s so much more romantic than me. He’s really amazing,” Yearwood confessed to PEOPLE. “I was thinking about this actually, because he’s just so good. I always feel like I fall short because he’s so good. I feel like I just need to say, ‘You know what? I’m never going to be that. I love you so much, but I’m never going to be as thoughtful as you, so we’re just going to have to deal with that.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yearwood just released her Let’s Be Frank album of Frank Sinatra songs, which includes one original, “For the Last Time,” written by Yearwood and Brooks. Although her husband, who is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is more well known for his ability to write a song, Yearwood was convinced by Brooks to pen the romantic tune together.

“I came in with this title,” Yearwood recalled. “I said, I don’t know, I just have this, ‘For the first time, I’m in love for the last time.’ I just feel like it’s us. But you’re the songwriter. Write the song.’ And he said, ‘No, we’ll write the song.’ And he started with this melody that sounded like a throwback. We wrote the song months before the Frank project, so it didn’t really have a home at the time, when it was done.”

Yearwood and her producer, Don Was, ultimately decided to include the song on Let’s Be Frank, a fitting tribute to Yearwood’s relationship with her husband.

“What it talks about is kind of forgiving yourself for all the mistakes you made in the past, and understanding why nothing worked out, because this is where I was supposed to be,” Yearwood explained. “That’s us. That’s our story.”

The couple work hard at making time for themselves, in spite of their busy careers.

“We’ve both put in the time to say, ‘Hey, look, we control our lives,’” Brooks told CBS News. “We’re thankful and blessed, people and God are taking care of us; at the same time, we are in control of our own schedule, so we work diligently to make sure we have all our time together, especially nights. It’s very sexy and attractive for your spouse to have her own cooking show and win Grammys, but at home, she’s the love of my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt