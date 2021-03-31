✖

Trisha Yearwood continues to be one of country music's most in-demand duet partners, joining Mitch Rossell for his newest release, "Ran Into You." The casually-paced track was written by Rossell with Dave Turnbull and Tommy Karlas and is Rossell's take on the small decisions that eventually lead to the right partner.

"I ran like hell to nowhere fast / From myself, from my past, from my hometown and everyone I ever knew," Rossell and Yearwood sing in the chorus. "I ran from God when He got too close, I ran from love and the hearts I broke / And from all the wreckage I left in my rearview / All I ever knew was running, till I ran into you."

"When we cut 'Ran into You,' I knew there was something special about it," Rossell told PEOPLE. "The chorus melody lends itself to a really cool and distinct harmony part and I knew if I could just get Trisha's voice on it, it would take it over the top." The 33-year-old shared that when he got the mix of the song back, "I just kept telling my engineer Luke to turn her up more," he says of Yearwood, 56. "I couldn't get enough of the 'it' that she brought to this track."

"I still can't believe she graced my song with her talent," he continued. "This one is gonna be damn hard to top." Yearwood added that she has "been a Mitch Rossell fan since the first time I heard his voice." "I've been waiting patiently for him to ask me to sing on one of his records, ha!" she joked. "He finally did. I absolutely love 'Ran into You.' It was a joy to sing with Mitch and I can't get the song out of my head. That's a good sign!"

The Tennessee native has long been championed by Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks, who recorded "Ask Me How I Know," which Rossell wrote. "He has given me a platform that I would venture to say no other artist in history has given another artist," Rossell previously told PEOPLE of Brooks. "Even coming out of my mouth, it doesn't seem like it could be real. … Whether or not this whole thing takes off and I have a chance to have an artist or songwriter career, I will still call Garth Brooks my friend and one of the greatest people I've ever met, if not the greatest. That's the bigger picture for me."