Trisha Yearwood Congratulates Garth Brooks After Kennedy Center Honors News

It was announced this week that Garth Brooks will be included in this year's group of Kennedy Center Honorees, and the country star was publicly congratulated by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, on Wednesday. Yearwood used Twitter to gush over her husband's latest achievement, thanking him for the music he has shared over the years.

"I can’t think of an artist more deserving of this honor than you," she wrote. "@GarthBrooks thank you for the gift of your music to a world who desperately needs it. You inspire us all to love one another, to be kinder, to be better. Congratulations on your #KCHonors I [love] you, more than ever!"

Yearwood posted her message in response to a tweet from The Kennedy Center containing a video honoring Brooks. "This year, we honor a singular singer-songwriter, a country boy with cross-over might, an award winner who never lost the heart of the people, the legendary Garth Brooks," the clip declares.

"President John F. Kennedy was a childhood hero of mine, and he has continued to be through every stage of my life. He knew that a nation is defined by its culture and a culture is defined by its arts," Brooks previously said in a statement. "I have watched many of my heroes sit in that booth during their ceremony, I have even had the joyous honor of singing for some of them on their special night. The hope is to have contributed to humanity like my heroes have, to inspire us to be the most we can be as individuals, global citizens, and a part of human history. But most of all, to simply laugh, cry, love, and dream through music...I have been blessed to do just that as a fan and as an artist."

The Oklahoma native will be honored alongside artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke in a ceremony that will take place in May. The Kennedy Center Honors are traditionally held in December but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other country artists who have previously received the Kennedy Center Honors include Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynnand Willie Nelson, among others. Brooks has been a part of several ceremonies over the years and has paid tribute to multiple honorees including Lynn (2003), Billy Joel (2013) and James Taylor (2016) along with previous Mark Twain Prize recipient Jay Leno (2014).