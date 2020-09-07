Travis Tritt Shows His Support for James Woods, Blocks 'Resisters' on Twitter
Country singer Travis Tritt shared some of his political views with fans on Twitter this week, blocking numerous accounts in support of conservative actor James Woods' attempt to silence certain users on the social media platform.
"Reminder: block any twenty accounts a day that have the hashtag 'resist' in their profile," Woods tweeted on Saturday. "It slows them down and offsets Twitter's shadow-banning of conservative accounts." He followed that with instructions on how to complete said blocking, writing, "Use the search function. Type in '#resist' and spend a few minutes blocking as many as you can. Let them sit in an echo chamber screaming at the sky together. If millions of us do it, they are herded into a corner. Use other obvious key words as well. It adds up."
Tritt shared his support for Woods' idea with his own tweet, urging his followers, "Per my friend @RealJamesWoods, type #resist in your Twitter search bar. Block at least twenty of these accounts per day. We will soon make them as irrelevant as they have tried to make the rest of us."
Tritt added that he had been blocking users "for months" ahead of Woods' suggestion. "If you’re like me, I get sick and tired of arguing with sheeple who automatically subscribe to any fake news story from anonymous sources without researching anything on their own," he wrote. "It is an exercise in futility."
Many people Tritt blocked weren't especially concerned.
Blocked by Travis Tritt. I’m so crushed that I’ve decided to continue never listening to his shitty music. pic.twitter.com/1p7scQTvbG— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) September 6, 2020
Travis Tritt has blocked us, which is the highest compliment that someone like him could pay us.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 6, 2020
Travis Tritt has blocked me and this is only the second time I’ve thought about him.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 7, 2020
I just found out Travis Tritt blocked me and I got so mad that I Googled who he was, went to the local flea market, bought his latest cassette, and threw it in the trash.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 6, 2020
Several people were confused as to why they were blocked in the first place since they had never interacted with Tritt on Twitter.
Travis Tritt is trending and I wanted to see what it was about and I find out I’m blocked and never said anything to him. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/Rn2ZRvNmUv— David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 6, 2020
I saw he was trending so figured I’d check... I don’t believe I’ve tweeted at or even thought about Travis Tritt since 1990 when I loved the album Country Club. pic.twitter.com/7AXLnNLOWO— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 6, 2020
Who is Travis Tritt? pic.twitter.com/P1R0Zfefiv— lisastark35 (@lisastark351) September 6, 2020
Some got more serious about Tritt's call to action and pointed out its irony.
What people don't realize is that James Woods and Travis Tritt playing "block the libs" is actually DEFENSE against the tremendous shitstorm of truth about to drop on trump's head.
They can't learn about it if they block our tweets.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 6, 2020
Travis Tritt and James Woods are looking to cancel you if you #resist, because they hate cancel culture. pic.twitter.com/Nz11sokCzm— Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 6, 2020
So James Wood, Travis Tritt, and a bunch of other wilted asparagus stalks are blocking ✌🏾radical leftists✌🏾. I guess cancel culture is cool when washed up white dudes do it.— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) September 6, 2020
Tritt released his first album, the aforementioned Country Club, in 1990 and is known for hits including "Anymore," "Can I Trust You with My Heart" and "T-R-O-U-B-L-E." He has charted five No. 1 songs, won two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1992.