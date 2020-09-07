Travis Tritt Shows His Support for James Woods, Blocks 'Resisters' on Twitter

Country singer Travis Tritt shared some of his political views with fans on Twitter this week, blocking numerous accounts in support of conservative actor James Woods' attempt to silence certain users on the social media platform.

"Reminder: block any twenty accounts a day that have the hashtag 'resist' in their profile," Woods tweeted on Saturday. "It slows them down and offsets Twitter's shadow-banning of conservative accounts." He followed that with instructions on how to complete said blocking, writing, "Use the search function. Type in '#resist' and spend a few minutes blocking as many as you can. Let them sit in an echo chamber screaming at the sky together. If millions of us do it, they are herded into a corner. Use other obvious key words as well. It adds up."

Tritt shared his support for Woods' idea with his own tweet, urging his followers, "Per my friend @RealJamesWoods, type #resist in your Twitter search bar. Block at least twenty of these accounts per day. We will soon make them as irrelevant as they have tried to make the rest of us."