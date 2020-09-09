Travis Tritt Attacks Jemele Hill After She Tweets About Meeting Him at the Kentucky Derby

After Travis Tritt's name began trending on Twitter this weekend, some people were reminded of their interactions (or lack thereof) with the country singer, including sports journalist Jemele Hill. On Sunday, Hill tweeted that she had been blocked on Twitter by Tritt and conservative actor James Woods, who had told his followers to block accounts with the hashtag #resist in their bios.

Tritt supported Woods' idea on his own account and blocked numerous users, many of whom he had never interacted with on the platform, including Hill. "I've been blocked by both James Woods and Travis Tritt," Hill tweeted before recalling the time she met Tritt at the Kentucky Derby. "Had anyone asked me about Travis Tritt before today I would have said he was a nice guy based off meeting him at the Kentucky Derby a few years ago. Now I'm going to re-tell that story and make him seem like a huge a—hole."

Tritt posted Hill's tweet to his page and added, "Here is a perfect example of a blatant lie being crafted just because she disagrees politically. She is a contributing writer for The Atlantic. She is telling everyone that she is going to lie about how she felt about meeting me a few years ago. How they lie is so disappointing."

In a reply to a user who criticized a typo in her tweet, Hill implied that her suggestion that she would re-tell the story of meeting Tritt was a joke, telling the troll, "Thanks for having zero sense of humor."

Tritt received some publicity this weekend after declaring his intent to block certain accounts, with many of the users he targeted expressing their confusion at being blocked since they had never interacted on Twitter.

Travis Tritt blocked me. I'm devastated. 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 — 𝓣𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓪_𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮 (@Teesa_Michele) September 8, 2020

Here's a quarter Travis Tritt. Block someone who cares. pic.twitter.com/OonqrKOGXN — Dave Matt (@davematt88) September 6, 2020

Some people simply didn't know who Tritt was.

I just discovered I was blocked by Travis Tritt, but not yet by James Woods. I did have to search Google to figure out who Travis Tritt was. — Charles in Exile (@ergoking) September 7, 2020

I've been blocked by Travis Tritt.

It's humbling to know that he's heard of me yet I have no idea who he is. — Jason😷 (@sparky347v) September 6, 2020