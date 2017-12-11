Trace Adkins Releases Poignant ‘Still a Solider’ Video

Trace Adkins has been a long and vocal supporter of those who serve, and have served, in the United States Armed Forces, which is evident in the video for his latest single, “Still a Soldier.”

The song, from Adkins’ recent Something’s Going On album, praises the work of those who return to civilian life after serving their country.

“Still a Soldier,” which says in part, “He’s on his couch for the news at ten / He’ll see those places that he’s been / And when a brother falls / There’s a part of him that does too / And if they called and needed him back / Oh, he’d be on that plane,” is helped by the poignant video, which features real-life Army Specialist Bryan Gerwitz.

“We recorded this song well over a year ago, and my intent was always to release it as a tip of my hat to those who have served,” Adkins says in a press release. “For those who have crawled off the battlefield but still stand for the anthem … this is for you.”

Adkins support for the military extends far beyond “Still a Soldier.” The 55-year-old has completed 12 USO tours, and is a spokesperson and vocal advocate of the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps veterans and active service members who face physical or mental injury as a result of their military service.

“If you have an opportunity to hang out with, associate with, heroes, you should do that because it’s a very rewarding experience,” Adkins tells Military Times about his support. “Maybe some of what they have will rub off on you. Never hurts to be in the company of brave, courageous heroes. It’s always a good experience.”

