Tour Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Nearly 11,000 Square-Foot Tennessee Home

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have a drop-dead gorgeous Tennessee home that make it easy to gush over from the beautiful interior to the breathtaking views. However, that's not their only home they own. In fact, the famous couple own several properties, one being in Kidman's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a mansion in Los Angeles, a penthouse in New York and their main house in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple bought their beautiful country home in 2008 and seem more than content with their life in Music City. According to Hello Magazine, their Nashville mansion consists of eight bedrooms, a beautiful theater, a recording studio — which is perfect of the country music singer — an outdoor tennis court and a swimming pool. The home is 10,925-square-feet and offers more than enough space for the sweet pair and their children, Faith and Sunday.

By the looks of Kidman's social media, it appears she loves going for walks and runs through the rolling hills of Tennessee, and curling up with some good books while she enjoys the peace and quiet. The 53-year-old also enjoys sharing adorable photos of her cats with her fans, in which they show their appreciation for in the comment section. In fact, they just added a sweet kitty to their family in late 2020. She introduced her following to her new cat named Louis and fans fell in love. In a slideshow of photos, the actress posted adorable moments between the two and a video of the playful kitty. She also shared sweet photos of their puppy named Jules, and once again, fans simply gushed.

While Urban and Kidman are incredibly busy stars, they seem to live a much simpler life in Tennessee and have no shame in sharing their moments on their social media accounts. Below are a few photos from inside their home, as well as photos of their animals.