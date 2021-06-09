Tour Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Nearly 11,000 Square-Foot Tennessee Home
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have a drop-dead gorgeous Tennessee home that make it easy to gush over from the beautiful interior to the breathtaking views. However, that's not their only home they own. In fact, the famous couple own several properties, one being in Kidman's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a mansion in Los Angeles, a penthouse in New York and their main house in Nashville, Tennessee.
The couple bought their beautiful country home in 2008 and seem more than content with their life in Music City. According to Hello Magazine, their Nashville mansion consists of eight bedrooms, a beautiful theater, a recording studio — which is perfect of the country music singer — an outdoor tennis court and a swimming pool. The home is 10,925-square-feet and offers more than enough space for the sweet pair and their children, Faith and Sunday.
By the looks of Kidman's social media, it appears she loves going for walks and runs through the rolling hills of Tennessee, and curling up with some good books while she enjoys the peace and quiet. The 53-year-old also enjoys sharing adorable photos of her cats with her fans, in which they show their appreciation for in the comment section. In fact, they just added a sweet kitty to their family in late 2020. She introduced her following to her new cat named Louis and fans fell in love. In a slideshow of photos, the actress posted adorable moments between the two and a video of the playful kitty. She also shared sweet photos of their puppy named Jules, and once again, fans simply gushed.
While Urban and Kidman are incredibly busy stars, they seem to live a much simpler life in Tennessee and have no shame in sharing their moments on their social media accounts. Below are a few photos from inside their home, as well as photos of their animals.
Kidman curled up with a stack of papers and books. In what looks like a living room, fans will notice the abundance of natural light that illuminates all the bright colors of their home.
Here is a series of photos that show off more of her animals, including Louis, and gives fans a small peek at a piece of artwork that Kidman appears to have worked on. In another photo, Kidman show off her cats and her dog.
While her cat Ginger seems to be unenthused by the photo being taken, it's hard to ignore the black piano the cat is sitting on. Her husband is known for his incredibly musical talents and a piano is one he plays very well. Although it's unclear on how many they have in the house, including in their studio, they do have at least one.
She also shared a photo for National Siblings Day that includes a moment with her and her sister, Antonia Kidman, with a beautiful background as the two sit on top of a wooden fence. It's hard to deny that Kidman's property that her home sits on is nothing short of beautiful.
Kidman shared a picture of an backyard photoshoot that gives a glimpse into the outside color of the home, which is white. Behind the actress are gorgeously lined bushes that are well-trimmed with bright green grass. On the sidewalk that borders the side of the home are more green plants that add a little pop of color to the bright walls of the house.
