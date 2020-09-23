Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have a New Addition to Their Family

✖

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's family is growing! Earlier this week, Kidman used Instagram to introduce her followers to Louis, a black and white cat, posting a photo and video of the family's newest addition. In the photo, Kidman bent her head down as Louis, sitting in a cat home, stretched out to reach toward the Oscar winner's nose.

The video she shared was of Louis lying on a bed, his tiny paws working the air. "Louis!" Kidman exclaimed off-camera. "Hi! Welcome! We love you." "Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis! #rescuecat." "Oh, he is something....," commented Charlize Theron. One fan wrote, "Imagine being a homeless cat and then you randomly get adopted by Nicole Kidman lol. What a life!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Sep 21, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT

Along with Louis, Kidman and Urban are also puppy parents to a dog named Jules, who Kidman most recently showed off on Instagram for National Dog Day last month. "Old soul. Happy #NationalDogDay. We love you Jules," she captioned a photo of the curly-haired pup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Aug 26, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

Kidman, Urban and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, were recently in Australia where Kidman was filming the upcoming HBO limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, though Urban was in the United States last week to host the ACM Awards. Over the weekend, Kidman and her girls helped the country singer celebrate his newest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, with a surprise party, which Urban shared on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old posted a video of himself standing in front of a table that had been set up outside a tour bus and contained a number of treats for the low-key celebration. "This is amazing," Urban says in the clip as he surveys the spread, which includes a cake designed to resemble the album's cover, a bouquet of flowers and a sign that reads "Love Nic, Sunnie and Fifi." "Cookies and everything," he adds before blowing a kiss to someone off-camera. "It's beautiful. I'm so, so thankful, thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 18, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

His post also included a photo of the family's current living quarters, which were decorated with gold balloons spelling out "Speed of Now, We Love You" and a string of photos. "My magical angel wife and daughters- showered me with the most colorful love on the release of T.S.O.N today," Urban wrote. "I loooove you baby, and you too Sunnie and Faith soooo much !!!!!!"