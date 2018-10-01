Tim McGraw Tweeted out His Phone Number

Tim McGraw has caught fans’ attention in recent days due to his social media activity, with the superstar deleting all of his tweets and Instagram posts on Friday.

On Monday, McGraw piqued their interest again when he tweeted out a phone number, with its area code indicating that the phone it’s attached to is Nashville-based.

Along with the number, the singer wrote, “I’ll text you back :).”

I’ll text you back 🙂 615-205-5687 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 1, 2018

Naturally, fans began texting in, with those who did so receiving an automated response from McGraw.

Sharing that everything fans receive will be coming directly from either him or his team, McGraw revealed that he has “some pretty cool things happening this week.”

Fans can use a provided link in the message to add themselves to McGraw’s phone, likely making them the first to know about the singer’s upcoming announcements, whatever they may be.

After his social media clearout on Friday, the 51-year-old had tweeted, “I need Jesus or I need whiskey,” which initially had some fans concerned.

I need Jesus or I need whiskey — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 28, 2018

In light of the fact that McGraw has some announcements to make, it seems possible that those are actually lyrics from an upcoming song, though only time will tell if that’s the case.

It’s becoming a common trend among artists to wipe out their social media before releasing new music — Taylor Swift pioneered the move ahead of her Reputation album last year, while Miley Cyrus has been social media silent for months now.

If the wipeout indeed means music from McGraw, a new song would be the star’s first solo single since 2016’s “How I’ll Always Be.” His last solo album was 2015’s Damn Country Music, and in 2017, he and wife Faith Hill released their joint project, The Rest of Our Life.

Also on Monday, McGraw shared a post to mark the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, inviting fans to join him in the moment of silence the country music industry would be observing.

“Please join my family and the entire country music community, at 10:05am PT / 1:05pm ET for a moment of silence to remember those lost and all who were affected one year ago today by the Route 91 tragedy,” he wrote. “#CountryStrong #VegasStrong.”

Please join my family and the entire country music community, at 10:05am PT / 1:05pm ET for a moment of silence to remember those lost and all who were affected one year ago today by the Route 91 tragedy. #CountryStrong #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/re7lJXsTee — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 1, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter