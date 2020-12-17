Tim McGraw Shares Some of His Family's Christmas Traditions

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have celebrated Christmas together for over 20 years, which means they've developed plenty of traditions with their family, including daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. Speaking to the Country Music Association, McGraw opened up about one of his favorite holiday meals, which might not seem like a typical choice.

"Our family tradition for years has been pasta," he shared, via The Boot, adding that he hopes his daughters continue the yearly meal. "Spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve. And that's sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That's a tradition that I've had since I was a child; I hope it carries on with them."

This year, all three of the couple's daughters were out of the house for the first time after youngest daughter Audrey started college in the fall, though they'll be back for Christmas. "It is a little different around our house on the holiday when the girls have grown up," McGraw said. "We got one left this year, but she's leaving before Christmas. But they'll all be back. … They always like to come home and stay at the house, and we do the big tree."

The singer added to his record label that the holiday season begins at the McGraw-Hill home on Oct. 1.

"The holidays is really big around our house," he said. "Everything’s decorated. We start with Halloween season, the first of October our yard’s decorated for Halloween and then we go right into Thanksgiving and then right into Christmas season."

McGraw added that the season is "just a great time. It’s a great time for everybody to be excited and to remember what we love about each other, and what we love about our family and the things that we’re fortunate with, and that we get to live the life that we live and see the things that we see and do the things that we do, and are able to help the people that we can help."

Earlier this month, the Louisiana native gave fans a look at another of his family's Christmas traditions, a massive tree that spans multiple stories. "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas," he captioned a slideshow of photos of himself scaling a frighteningly tall ladder to put the finishing touches on the family tree, which was situated in a windowed alcove.