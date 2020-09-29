Tim McGraw Reveals His Birthday Gift for Wife Faith Hill

✖

Faith Hill celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sept. 21, and while some might expect her husband Tim McGraw to shower his wife with gifts on her birthday, the couple actually has a policy against going all-out when it comes to presents. "We've gotten each other extravagant things over the years," McGraw told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

"A couple of years ago we decided that what we're going to do is we’re only going to spend a hundred dollars each for Christmases or birthdays," he continued. "I mean every now and then, I'll go over the limit and do something stupid. But for the most part, for the last four or five years, we've tried to stick to about a hundred bucks each to give gifts. This year, she just got some roses, so that was all she got this year."

McGraw couldn't help but gush about his wife of 23 years, telling Kimmel, "The older she gets, the better looking she gets, the smarter she gets... the dumber I get," he joked. "I've done really well, so this birthday has been a milestone, I think, for us, just because of all that's going on, and our kids moving out, our youngest daughter moving out... we're going to be empty nesters here coming up. She's stuck with me now."

McGraw and Hill's two oldest daughters, Gracie and Maggie, live in California, and their youngest daughter, 18-year-old Audrey, graduated from high school this year. When she does move out, McGraw joked that it likely won't be soon enough for her.

"She's really tired of us," he said. "You can imagine, graduating high school and everything shut down in March, so she's been stuck with us since March." The singer shared that the family has taken three or four cross-country drives to California, which means Audrey has been in the car with her parents on 16-hour drives multiple times over the past few months. "Listening to my music and listening to dad jokes, she's really over us," McGraw joked. "My wife's been over me for about 20 years, but my youngest kid's really over me."

Along with flowers, McGraw also gifted Hill with a social media shoutout on Instagram on her birthday. "Happy birthday!" he captioned a throwback snap of Hill from a photoshoot. "The best person I've ever known. She lights up every room she walks in..... She's every rose I see..... The sun as it breaks the morning... And will be my sun as I break into the night..... I love her. I love her. I love her. I love you baby."