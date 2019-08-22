Tim McGraw Remembers Exactly Where He Was When Elvis Presley Died

Tim McGraw was only a young boy when Elvis Presley passed away, but he still remembers the moment he found out Presley died. McGraw shared the memory on social media, in honor of the recent 42nd anniversary of The King’s passing.

“Man, he was a bada—!” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “Love Elvis, I remember the day he died, riding go-carts at my grandmothers house in west Monroe Louisiana 42 years ago.”

McGraw never got to meet Presley, but he might never have become a singer without the influence of Presley, who he was enamored with even as a young boy.

“I had an Elvis record that I played,” McGraw previously told CMT. “It had my favorite Elvis song on it. I’m trying to remember the name of the album, but it had ‘If I Can Dream’ on there. I played it over and over. It’s my favorite Elvis song.”

McGraw is working on a new album, which will include his recent singles, “Neon Church” and “Thought About You.” He’s also readying the release of his new lifestyle book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw explained to PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want,” he continued. “And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

It was McGraw’s daughters who encouraged their famous father to focus on his health — a request that changed almost everything for the singer.

“My kids were younger, and we were at the theater, and all the sudden the trailer for Four Christmases (which starred McGraw as Dallas McVie) popped up, and my face popped up on the screen,” McGraw recalled. “And my oldest daughter said, ‘Geez, Dad. You really need to do something.’ And the next day, I was in the gym.”

Grit & Grace is scheduled for a Nov. 5 release.

