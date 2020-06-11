Tim McGraw Reflects on Staying 'Sane' During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's the Best Time to Reach Out'

✖

Like all of us, Tim McGraw has had his life affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and several months in, the singer is asking himself the same questions that many people are considering. During a recent radio interview, McGraw shared a conversation he recently had with his nephew Jeffrey on wife Faith Hill's side during which he reflected on the best way to handle the unprecedented situation for his mental health.

"My nephew, who’s a pharmacist, and he’s at work every day, and he said, 'You know, I’m starting to think that disasters bring out the best in people but recessions and pandemics bring out the worst in people,'" he recalled, via CMT. McGraw says that he told his nephew, "Well, Jeffrey, I understand what you’re saying. When a disaster happens, something happens, then it’s over and everybody moves in to try to help. Everybody wants to help. But when something like this happens, there’s a part of us that wants to put your arms around your immediate family and shutter the doors and not let the world in."

"That’s the safe thing to do, for sure," he added. "Now, in a bigger way, it’s the best time to reach out. And I think that’s what keeps us sane during this time. It’s what keeps us comfortable, what keeps us grounded, keeps our humanity about us and keeps us from not turning cold, bitter and scared." The Louisiana native has been connecting with others with a number of television appearances during the pandemic, sharing his music with fans and offering messages of thanks to frontline workers, often appearing from his home in Tennessee.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, McGraw opened up about his quarantine with Hill, sharing that things haven't changed much for the superstar couple. "Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time together. We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much," he said. "We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series." The couple has also been cooking and enjoying plenty of chicken and mashed potatoes and other foods from their childhoods.

"I call my mama to get recipes now, stuff that I remember as a kid," McGraw shared. "I think there's been a lot of nostalgia during this, and that's the same thing with food. We wanted to cook stuff that we grew up with, stuff that we remember from our childhood."