Tim McGraw Reveals Real Reason Behind Dramatic Transformation

About 10 years ago, Tim McGraw made a massive change to his lifestyle, overhauling his habits and dedicating himself to health and fitness.

The result was a 40-pound weight loss and six-pack abs, and McGraw has opened a gym and is releasing a book detailing his adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during CMA Fest in Nashville this year, McGraw explained that his fitness journey was inspired by his family.

“Here’s the truth of it — I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I’ve had,” he said. “My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”

McGraw and wife Faith Hill share three daughters, Grace, Maggie and Audrey.

“All the people who work really hard for me and count on me to show up — I wasn’t doing that,” the “Neon Church” singer continued. “And I thought that if I want to have a long career and I want to be in this position for a long time, it’s easy to bail out now. And I don’t want to bail out.”

McGraw often shares images of his toned physique on Instagram while showing off his spearfishing catches, but the singer insists the focus of the photos is the fish.

“We spent a lot of time in the Bahamas and my kids grew up down there,” he explained. “Spearfishing is one of my passions. I love doing that and so, really the music thing is secondary for me. I just want to be in shape so I can do spearfishing and dive deep.”

On Nov. 5, McGraw will publish his second book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, which is focused on fitness.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” he told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thetimmcgraw