Tim McGraw Posts Oscars Throwback With Faith Hill

Tim McGraw didn’t attend the Oscars on Sunday night, so the country crooner did a little reminiscing on a recent trip down the famed red carpet.

The 50-year-old used social media on Sunday to share a few throwback photos from the 2015 Academy Awards, which saw McGraw take the stage to perform the late Glen Campbell’s nominated song, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” from the documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.

One of the photos was from McGraw’s time on stage, while another saw the singer hit the red carpet with wife Faith Hill.

Oscars throwback!! Looking forward to watching tonight with a house full of ladies! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hXlzMux39B — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 4, 2018

In the snap, Hill wore a shimmering ivory gown, rocking a pixie haircut and a beaming smile. The Mississippi native stood next to her husband on the carpet, who was in a classic black tuxedo.

“Oscars throwback!!” McGraw captioned the post. “Looking forward to watching tonight with a house full of ladies!”

McGraw and Hill share three daughters, Gracie, 20, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 16.

McGraw recently made headlines for his support of retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods, L.L. Bean and more who have raised their gun-purchasing age to 21, using Twitter to praise Dick’s for its actions.

Thank you @DICKS for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids! @Walmart, @kroger, and @LLBean too. https://t.co/HHPnAq6MYD — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2018

“Thank you @Dicks for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!” McGraw wrote, also tagging Walmart, Kroger and L.L. Bean.

In addition to raising the minimum age to purchase firearms, Dick’s has stopped selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, and other stores have discontinued the sale of such items as well.

Speaking to Billboard in a November interview, McGraw advocate for common sense gun laws.

“There is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control,” he said. “They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill echoed her husband’s sentiments, saying, “Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians.”

She added, “It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

