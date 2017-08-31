Tim McGraw Wants Fans to Get Fit in His New Line of Fitness Clubs

Tim McGraw is currently in crazy-amazing shape, and the superstar wants to inspire his fans to do the same with his new line of fitness clubs.

Excited to announce that I’ll be partnering with @snapfitness to create a line of TRU MAV Fitness signature clubs. Fitness and healthy living are a key part of my music and life, which is why I want to encourage you to leave your comfort zone and get fit! A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

The singer announced on Instagram this week that he has partnered with Snap Fitness to open a chain of fitness clubs called Tru Mav Signature Clubs.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be partnering with @snapfitness to create a line of TRU MAV Fitness signature clubs,” McGraw wrote. “Fitness and healthy living are a key part of my music and life, which is why I want to encourage you to leave your comfort zone and get fit!”

The Star Tribune reports that the first locations are expected to open in late 2017 or early 2018.

“Nearly a decade ago, I changed the way I ate, and dedicated myself to live healthier,” McGraw said in response to e-mail questions. “That hard work has helped give me the energy to put on the best shows I can while on tour.”

Snap Fitness founder and chief executive Peter Taunton said that the first few stores will be corporate owned and future locations will be available for franchising. The gyms will feature elements of McGraw’s own workouts including cardio and strength equipment. The singer will have a hand in choosing the equipment as well as the music that plays at each club.

“Tim lives a healthy lifestyle,” Taunton said. “He approached us and said, I want to give back and one of the ways I want to do that is to promote the things I’ve done to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Along with equipment, members will also have access to fitness and nutrition coaches and will be outfitted with wearable technology.

“We want to make sure these clubs have a touch and flair that is meaningful to Tim,” Taunton explained, “but at end of day will still deliver results.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thetimmcgraw