Tim McGraw Announces New Book, ‘Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life’

Tim McGraw is not only releasing a new album this year, but he’s also releasing a new book! The singer announces that Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, a health and lifestyle book, will be released on Nov. 5.

More than a how-to book, in Grit & Grace, McGraw shares his own journey towards health, and encourages others to create their own goals.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want,” he continued. “And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

McGraw’s transformation began in 2008, when he quit drinking. He subsequently began working out twice a day, and in the process lost 40 lbs., and is still as committed to fitness as ever. The 51-year-old opened in Nashville the first of likely several chains of his own gyms nationwide, called TRUMAV.

“TRUMAV is a community,” McGraw said, via Forbes, “but it’s really about how you can find your work out at your own speed. We provide a foundation for what you can do and the things you can learn. It’s about working with great people, great trainers, and a great environment to figure out the things that work to make you a better person and motivate yourself and the people around you.”

McGraw might still be an overweight alcoholic, if not for his oldest daughter, Gracie, who gave him the wake-up call he needed.

“My kids were younger, and we were at the theater, and all the sudden the trailer for Four Christmases (which starred McGraw as Dallas McVie) popped up, and my face popped up on the screen,” McGraw recalled. “And my oldest daughter said, ‘Geez, Dad. You really need to do something.’ And the next day, I was in the gym.”

The husband of Faith Hill has already released two singles, “Neon Church” and “Thought About You,” from his upcoming set of tunes. McGraw has plenty of shows scheduled over the next few months. Find dates at TimMcGraw.com.

