Tim McGraw Honors a Mother and Her Late Son at Concert

Tim McGraw released his hit “Humble and Kind” in early 2016, and for one mother, the song has an extra-special meaning.

Liz Honan’s oldest son, Kyle, passed away around the time the song was released, and the mom attended McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour stop in Albany, New York last weekend after winning tickets from a radio station. She made a bright yellow sign with her son’s photo on it, which McGraw and Hill held up for the crowd to see.

“My son was the epitome of humble and kind,” the sign read.

“I am well aware people always say their loved one was so kind but my son was the epitome of humble and kind,” Honan told 94.3/97.3 the Wolf. “He was the kind of person who saw redeeming qualities in people even those who had none. If you slapped him he would turn the other cheek. He worked with special needs kids. Humble and Kind has been our mantra for him and the foundation we started in his name.”

She added that Kyle had once spent hours on the phone with a friend from California convincing him not to commit suicide because that’s the kind of person he was.

After her son’s death, Liz started the Kyle Foundation, which helps bring awareness of sudden cardiac death and provide screenings and financial assistance to those who need it.

“I am forever grateful to the McGraw’s for bringing a little bit of peace to this grieving mom,” Liz said. “For a brief moment the arena knew my son’s life made a difference in this world.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / 94.3/97.3 The Wolf