Tim McGraw Calls Kane Brown the ‘Real Deal’ After Duet on Classic Hit

Tim McGraw is singing the praises of Kane Brown. In a recently shared video on Instagram, McGraw duets with Brown on one of McGraw’s biggest hits, “I Like It, I Love It,” complimenting the rising star on his solid performance.

“Thanx again to [Kane Brown] for joining me at the Super Bowl LIII Tailgate Party for I Like It I Love it!” McGraw gushed. “This kid’s the real deal.”

McGraw performed with Brown as part of the NFL Tailgate Party pre-show, ahead of Super Bowl LIII. It’s fitting that he asked Brown to perform with him, since Brown has stated that the first song he learned was “I Like It, I Love It,” with those sounds influencing his last Experiment album.

“I wanted it to sound kind of ’90s country,” Brown said. “The first song I ever knew was ‘I Like It, I Love It’ by Tim McGraw, and that was the feel I was going for. And Dann Huff, the producer, played on that song, so he already knew how it sounded, and to me he killed it.”

McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It,” was released more than 19 years ago, but he has remained at radio since then. The Louisiana native just released his latest single, “Thought About You,” from an upcoming new album.

“‘Thought About You’ just makes me think about where I grew up, and the small town that I grew up in,” McGraw said of the song. “And also, it sort of makes you put together the bibliography of your life in your mind, and the photo album of your life in your mind. And it also leaves it open to where you’re gonna go in the future.”

“There’s a bit of remembrance in it,” he continued. “There’s also a bit of foresight in it as well. And those songs are hard to find, when they can strike you emotionally in that way.”

Both “Thought About You” and his previous single, “Neon Church,” are good indicators of what McGraw’s next set of tunes will sound like.

“I really felt that both these songs were ready to be heard and will absolutely give a sense of where I’m going with my next project,” McGraw told Taste of Country. “They’re meaningful to me and show the diversity of what I’ve been working on musically.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller