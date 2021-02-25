Tim McGraw Is Hoping for a Grandson

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, and the country star is hoping that one day, there might be some more testosterone in his family. During a conversation with new dad Garrett Hedlund for LEOedit.com about parenting, McGraw shared that he is hopeful that he will have a grandson who could carry on the McGraw family sports tradition.

"I do hope for a grandson one day," he said as Hedlund interjected with a laugh, "I don’t see that too far along." McGraw explained, "There are quarterbacks and pitchers in my heritage, so I’m hoping for one down the road somewhere." The singer's father is the late MLB player Tug McGraw, though McGraw did not meet his dad until he was a teenager. Hedlund, who recently named McGraw as godfather to his newborn son Rhodes, told his friend, "Well, you have a godson." McGraw agreed, "But I have a godson. There you go. Lets see what young Mr. Hedlund does."

Reflecting on living with Hill and their daughters, the Louisiana native noted, "I am out numbered." My house is full of estrogen," he said, laughing. "I cry at hallmark commercials. But here is what the truth of the matter is. You know I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn’t really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren’t the best role models."

"My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s-guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure," he continued. "But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."

"There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are head strong, smart, love you unconditionally. There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse," McGraw mused. "It’s a blessing. It really is. It has affected my art in a lot of ways as well. The music that I make, the movies that I make, the choices that I make. It’s made all those things more defined, more emotional."