Tim McGraw is giving fans another taste of his upcoming album, Here on Earth, releasing his new song "Good Taste in Women" on Friday. The up-tempo song finds McGraw admitting that while he may not have good taste in some things, like beer and bands, he has great taste in women.

"I might like cheap beer and real bad jokes / Trucks that don't start and Quick Stop smokes / But I got good taste in women," the chorus declares. "Yeah I sleep like a baby in a Motel 6 / I like dive bar bands that can't sing a lick / But I got good taste in women / Looking at you just looking at me / Got everybody thinking I'm high-class living / I got good taste in women."

"Good Taste in Women" was written by Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson and Nathan Spicer and is one of several songs that McGraw has shared from Here on Earth, which will be released on Aug. 21. The Louisiana native has already released the album's lead single, "I Called Mama," as well as the title track and "Hallelujahville."

McGraw will celebrate the album's release with a livestream event where he will take fans behind the scenes of the making of the album and share stories behind the songs. "The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone," McGraw said in a statement. "Even if we can't physically be together this summer, hopefully, this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through." Tickets for the livestream are on sale at live.timmcgraw.com. See the tracklisting for Here on Earth below.

1. "L.A." | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O'Donnell

2." Chevy Spaceship" | Jonny Price

3. "Here On Earth" | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. "Damn Sure Do" | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. "Hallelujahville" | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. "Good Taste In Women" | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. "Hard To Stay Mad At" | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. "Sheryl Crow" | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. "Not From California" | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. "Hold You Tonight" | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. "7500 OBO" | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. "If I Was A Cowboy" | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. "I Called Mama" | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. "Gravy" | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. "War Of Art" | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. "Doggone" | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo