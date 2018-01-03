Tim McGraw Makes a Great Catch to Start the New Year

Tim McGraw is starting 2018 off on a big note!

The singer used Instagram this week to share a snap of himself with his latest catch, a huge fish McGraw proudly displayed as he stood in front of crystal blue water in swim trunks and a baseball cap.

“Great start to 2018!” he wrote. “Hogfish at 33 ft!”

The country star has been sharing a series of snaps of his fishing conquests, sharing two other snaps of himself in a wetsuit holding two different but equally large fish.

He’s also been posting plenty of scenic shots of his tropical getaway, including a shot of himself cliff jumping into some gorgeous blue water.

“Flying into 2018!” McGraw wrote, giving credit for the caption to his daughter, Maggie McGraw. The singer and wife Faith Hill also share daughters Audrey and Gracie.

He also wished fans a Happy New Year alongside a photo of the villa where his family is presumably staying.

“Happy new year to everyone!” the star wrote. “Our family is so grateful for the love we have for each other and for the blessings and opportunities that we have been afforded. We wish the best to you all in 2018 and hope we can bring more hope and kindness to the world in the new year.”

McGraw certainly had a successful 2017, spending a majority of the year on the road with Hill on their Soul2Soul Tour. The pair also released a joint album, The Rest of Our Life.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thetimmcgraw