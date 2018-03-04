Tim McGraw Supports Stores Changing Their Firearm Sales Policies

Tim McGraw has shown his support for several retail companies that have decided to alter their firearm sales policies in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

McGraw took to Twitter to share DICK’S Sporting Goods’ new policies, which include age restrictions and discontinuation of high capacity magazine sales. In the same tweet, he lauded Walmart, Kroger and L.L. Bean for their similar policy changes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you DICK’S [Sporting Goods] for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!” McGraw tweeted. “Walmart, Kroger, and L.L. Bean, too.”

Thank you @DICKS for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids! @Walmart, @kroger, and @LLBean too. https://t.co/HHPnAq6MYD — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2018

In addition to the mentioned changes, DICK’S is also removing assault-style rifles from their Field & Stream stores after previously removing them from DICK’S stores. They also reaffirmed their stance on never selling bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire faster.

Walmart raised their minimum buying age for guns and ammunition to 21. They also removed any weapon/toy resembling an assault rifle from their online store. Kroger and L.L. Bean are also raising the minimum firearm-buying age to 21.

This is not the first time McGraw has vocally championed change when it comes to gun laws and policies.

On Feb. 21, McGraw revealed he had a connection to one of the Parkland victims and showed his support for students fighting for legislative change.

“I learned one of the teachers at Stoneman Douglas, Scott Beigel, was a friend of one of my associates. A true hero who lost his life protecting the children,” McGraw wrote. “I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices, challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes.”

I learned one of the teachers at Stoneman Douglas, Scott Beigel, was a friend of one of my associates. A true hero who lost his life protecting the children. I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices, challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes. pic.twitter.com/0DWcpnloEU — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 21, 2018

The “Rest of Our Life” singer also previously spoke out about gun control after the mass shooting Las Vegas that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter — I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw told Billboard not long after the shooting. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder