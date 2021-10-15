Tim McGraw Jumps off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans at his concert in Reno, Nevada last weekend when he jumped off stage to confront hecklers. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song “Just to See You Smile.” McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.

McGraw was performing at the Nugget Event Center in Reno on Saturday night when the drama unfurled. The video shows McGraw fumbling through the lyrics to “Just to See You Smile,” and fans reportedly complained that his voice sounded a bit off as well. McGraw shrugged off a few scattered boos from the crowd, but for some reason, one couple near the front caught his attention. Without warning, the singer hopped off the stage and got in their faces, puffing out his chest and staring them down.

Before leaving the stage, McGraw reportedly addressed the hecklers on the microphone. He asked why they were mocking him, and said that anyone who wasn’t enjoying the show was welcome to leave. When the booing continued, He hopped down to get in one couple’s face. From there, it’s not exactly clear if they exchanged words or just hostile looks.

As disappointed as the hecklers were, others in the arena were reportedly more upset by all the interruptions. Whether McGraw was at his best or not, they said that they wanted to catch the rest of the show.

As for McGraw, he did offer an explanation for his short temper and his bad memory. He told the crowd that he had been working for about 48 hours straight shooting the new Yellowstone prequel series, . He asked them to forgive him if he didn’t sound his best or if he missed a few lyrics, and in general, they seemed to do so.

McGraw did get back on the stage after confronting the couple and went on with his performance, overcoming the tension and hostility. Some fans are now leaving encouraging comments on the viral video directed at McGraw, urging him not to pay hecklers too much attention.

McGraw does not have another concert scheduled until Sunday, Nov. 14 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his website. Meanwhile, Yellowstone: 1883 is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 19, 2021 on Paramount+, so hopefully McGraw will be finished filming before he gets on stage again.