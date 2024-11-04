Coldplay’s Chris Martin Falls Through Trapdoor in Onstage Accident

Chris Martin was lucky to walk away unharmed following an onstage mishap at Coldplay’s fourth and final Melbourne date on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. While performing at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, Martin, 47, fell through an open trap door, shocking concertgoers.

In videos of the incident captured by fans and later shared to social media — see it by clicking here — Martin could be seen walking backwards down a raised runway while reading fan signs as he introduced the song “Everglow.” The crowd suddenly erupted into gasps, however, as the Coldplay frontman took one step too many and stumbled backwards through the open trap door. Thankfully, Martin was saved from the fall by a crew member who managed to catch him, preventing him from hitting the floor and being injured.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s, uh, not planned, thank you for catching me,” Martin could be heard saying following the scary incident. He went on to joke, “Holy s–, that was nearly a YouTube moment!”

The incident, which followed Olivia Rodrigo’s on-stage fall in Melbourne last month, sparked plenty of reactions online, with one person joking that Martin “went down under.” Another person expressed concern over the incident, asking, “How on earth did this happen. He could have been seriously injured. Glad he’s ok.” Martin has not commented on the incident at this time.

The near-miss came amid Coldplay’s ongoing international tour, which kicked off in March 2022. Following their four-night stint in Melbourne, the band – consisting of frontman Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion – are set to head to Sydney before concluding the Oceania leg of the tour with several shows in New Zealand through Nov. 16. After that, the group will perform throughout Asia from Jan. 9 to April 25 before heading to the U.S. for performances in California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Toronto, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Florida. The group will also play throughout Canada. The Music of the Spheres World Tour is set to conclude with a 10-day run at London’s Wembley Stadium in September 2025.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour is in support of Coldplay’s ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024). Martin recently said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that Coldplay currently plans to only release two more albums, sharing, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that’s real.”