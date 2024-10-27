Former MTV reality star Mario Vaquerizo landed in the hospital after tumbling backwards off the stage and landing on his head in the middle of a live performance. According to The Daily Mail, the 50-year-old admits he is lucky he didn’t die or was “left paralyzed.”

Upon returning to his home in Madrid, Spain, he updated fans on his condition and recovery time. Clad in a neckbrace, the MTV alum revealed the extent of his injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve fractured two vertebrae in my spine but what worries me most is my eyesight. The doctors have said the fall generated a liquid which invaded the retina and at the moment everything’s blurred and I can’t see anything close-up,” he said. “All the doctors and nurses have said I was very lucky. A fall like that can kill you or leave you paralyzed.”

He also explained how the fall happened and who was to blame for the fall. “The security measures in place were okay. It was just bad luck and me tripping and losing my balance,” he added. “I’ve never been knocked out like that. I woke up in my dressing room with my friends around me crying.”

Vaquerizo initially launched to fame on his MTV Spain reality series with his wife, singer-songwriter and actress Alaska. His tumble came as he was performing with his group, Nancys Rubias. This translates as Blond Nancy, where Vaquerizo is “Anorexic Nancy.” The group features two men and two women, going by the names Nancy O, Transvestite Nancy and Nancy Reagan.