Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Extend Their Soul2Soul Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are hitting the road again in 2018.

The country power couple announced Tuesday they are extending their run of 80 sold-out shows with more Soul2Soul World Tour dates next year. They have added 27 cross-country shows from May 31 in Richmond, Vermont, to July 22 in Sacramento, California.

The pair announced the extended tour on Instagram with a video montage and message from the singers.

“We are so excited to announce that we are bringing #Soul2Soul back in 2018!” Hill captioned the fun video.

Tickets for the summer shows will be available to the public on Nov. 17, which is also the release date of The Rest of Our Life, the husband-and-wife team’s first album together.

To celebrate, every fan who buys a show ticket will also receive a copy of the new record, which features 11 new tracks including “Speak to a Girl” and “The Rest of Our Life,” which was written by pop star Ed Sheeran.

November 17 also marks the day that the couple’s movie, Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, premieres on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary-style film features exclusive interviews, concert performances from their joint tour and behind-the-scenes footage.

Mark your calendars — Nov. 17 is nearly dedicated to the country couple!

This month, McGraw and Hill are also set to receive the Legends of Live award at the Billboard Touring Conference & Awards on Nov. 14.

For a full list of cities added to the extended Soul2Soul tour, click here.