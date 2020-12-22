Faith Hill and Tim Mcgraw Transform Into Night King and Tormund for Family's 'Game of Thrones' Dinner

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's themed dinners continued this week with another homage, this time to the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. McGraw posted two photos of the evening on Instagram on Monday, starting with a shot of Hill and their daughters, Maggie, Gracie and Audrey.

Wearing an all-silver outfit topped with a crown and silver face paint, Hill was dressed as the Night King, while a red-wigged Audrey was Sansa Stark. Maggie donned a trench coat as Jamie Lannister and Gracie, fake blood dripping from her nose, wore a short blond wig and a crown to portray Joffrey Baratheon. The second slide was a solo photo of McGraw, who donned a furry robe and a red wig with a beard to dress as Tormund. "So we had a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner at home with the kiddos," he wrote. "Merry Christmas!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

Gracie also shared a series of photos with more members of the group, including Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister and Melisandre. "Winter is coming," Gracie's caption read. The Game of Thrones dinner followed a Hamilton-inspired dress-up session, which was also documented on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

On Tuesday, McGraw shared the prep for the group's next big meal, posting a photo of the kitchen ahead of Christmas Eve. "Game on! Christmas Eve sauce is cookin!!" he declared before referencing the large Santa sitting atop a wood beam. "That Santa above the stove has been making our family smile for a whole lotta years! #MerryChristmas y'all!" In a comment to a fan, the singer clarified the writing on the brick wall behind the cooking station. "Loosely translated (it's in Italian) 'Above all else. Love each other deeply,'" he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

Atop the stove was a large pot and a tray full of meatballs, which will likely be a part of the McGraw family's annual Christmas Eve spaghetti dinner.

"Our family tradition for years has been pasta," McGraw recently told the Country Music Association, via The Boot, adding that he hopes his daughters continue the yearly meal. "Spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve. And that's sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That's a tradition that I've had since I was a child; I hope it carries on with them."