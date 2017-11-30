Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s New Album Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released their album, The Rest of Our Life, on Nov. 17, and the duo’s first collaborative LP shot straight to the top of Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

The album is at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genres chart, trailing Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

“So many people to thank, but we are especially grateful for our amazing fans and the talented folks who worked on the album with us,” McGraw and Hill told Billboard in a joint statement. “We are blessed to get to do this and, even more so, together.”

The album’s first single, “Speak to a Girl,” peaked at No. 6 on Hot Country Songs in April, and the second, the title track, hits 25-18 this week.

The Rest of Our Life is McGraw’s highest-charting effort since 2013’s Two Lanes of Freedom, which peaked at No. 2, and Hill’s highest spot since her 2005 No. 1, Fireflies. The new No. 1 ties McGraw with Garth Brooks and Merle Haggard for the third-most No. 1s in the charts, with the star earning 16 No. 1s in his storied career. George Strait leads with 26, while Willie Nelson follows with 17.

Along with releasing their album, McGraw and Hill have also spent a large part of the year on the road on their Soul2Soul Tour.

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com