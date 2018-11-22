Tim McGraw Details Thanksgiving Day With Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw may eat healthy most of the time, but on Thanksgiving, he’s ready to chow down. Thanks to wife Faith Hill, the singer has plenty of options to choose from.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year so I’m not going to skip out on anything,” he told Big Machine Label Group, via Taste of Country.

“My wife cooks a great Thanksgiving dinner and we have the traditional turkey and cornbread dressing and all the vegetables that are grown in our parents’ garden,” McGraw shared. “We have cornbread and peas, green beans, butter beans, cranberry sauce — all those things. So, we don’t miss out on anything at Thanksgiving.”

The star also dished on his favorite Thanksgiving memory while speaking to Closer, saying, “Me totally messing up the kitchen and Faith pretending she doesn’t care — but later cleaning it up when I’m not looking. I’m a good cook, but a sloppy one!”

On Wednesday, McGraw seemed to be preparing for the day when he shared a photo of a group of turkeys on Instagram.

“Run boys, run!!! #Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

McGraw and Hill share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and the day is a time when the whole family can be together.

Thanksgiving is just the start of the holiday season for the McGraw family, with Hill sharing with Good Housekeeping in 2007 that the group has plenty of traditions they enjoy every year, starting with Audrey’s birthday.

“Our youngest daughter, Audrey, was born on December 6,” the Mississippi native explained. “She was eight weeks premature, and we were finally able to bring her home the day before Christmas Eve. So this time of year just feels extra-special to us. And now, every year, to celebrate Audrey’s birthday, we decorate the tree on the sixth. It’s a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there’s no other way we’d do it: We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree.”

The 51-year-old noted that despite her and McGraw’s superstar status, they make sure not to spoil their daughters during when it comes to their Christmas presents.

“I grew up asking for everything under the sun for Christmas, but I knew I wasn’t going to get it all,” she said. “And we make sure that our girls realize that, too. We don’t get them lavish gifts: Last year, glitter markers were a big hit.”

