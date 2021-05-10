Tim McGraw's Daughter Reveals Never-Before-Seen Family Throwbacks on His Birthday

✖

Tim McGraw turned 54 years old on May 1, and several of his family members wished him a happy birthday on social media including his and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, Audrey. The teen celebrated her dad with a slideshow of previously unseen photos, starting with a black and white snap of McGraw sharing a meal with a young Audrey and one of her sisters.

Other photos included McGraw holding a young Audrey as he fed pigeons in a park and a shot of the singer wearing flippers underwater "Happy birthday to one of the coolest and most inspiring people I know," Audrey wrote. "Everything you do is filled with loads and loads of love. I love you so so much dad." The 19-year-old concluded, "To forever smashin’ coconuts on rocks," referencing the last photo in her slideshow, a shot of Audrey and her dad standing on a beach as they both smashed a coconut on a rock wall in front of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey McGraw (@audreymcgraw)

McGraw also received a birthday message from Hill, who posted a snap of the two sharing a kiss on stage. "Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only," she wrote. "I love you." The famous couple also shares 24-year-old daughter Gracie, who lives in Los Angeles, and daughter Maggie, 22.

"My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, don’t take any s— from anybody, and they are really good, solid girls," McGraw told ET Canada last year. "They're good friends to their friends and they're good daughters to their parents." "I just thank God every day that they have their mom as a role model," he added, calling the bond and relationship his daughters have with Hill "incredible."

During a conversation with Garrett Hedlund for LEOedit.com about parenting in early 2021, the country star shared that his wife and daughters "have made me such a better man." "They made me see things in a different way," he continued. "They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."

"There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are head strong, smart, love you unconditionally. There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse," McGraw reflected. "It’s a blessing. It really is. It has affected my art in a lot of ways as well. The music that I make, the movies that I make, the choices that I make. It’s made all those things more defined, more emotional."