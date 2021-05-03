Faith Hill Celebrates Tim McGraw's Birthday With Romantic Instagram Tribute

✖

Tim McGraw turned 54 years old on Saturday, May 1, and his wife, Faith Hill, didn't miss the chance to celebrate her husband on Instagram. The country star posted a throwback photo of the couple on stage, Hill in McGraw's arms as the two shared a kiss mid-performance.

"Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only," she wrote. "I love you." Over on McGraw's page, the "Undivided" singer showed off his birthday gift from his wife, revealing that Hill had given him a copy of Edward Rutherfurd's new novel, China. "My birthday present from my wife!" McGraw shared in his caption. "One of my favorite authors.....about to dig in!"

In September, McGraw revealed his and Hill's rule when it comes to gifts during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing that they have a price limit in place. "We've gotten each other extravagant things over the years," he said. "A couple of years ago we decided that what we're going to do is we're only going to spend a hundred dollars each for Christmases or birthdays."

"I mean every now and then, I'll go over the limit and do something stupid. But for the most part, for the last four or five years, we've tried to stick to about a hundred bucks each to give gifts," he continued, adding that for Hill's birthday in 2020, "she just got some roses, so that was all she got this year."

McGraw and Hill have been married for 24 years, and McGraw joked on The Bobby Bones Show last year that "sitting in the corner being quiet" is the key to his successful relationship. "Really, I think that it's a conscious decision that this is what you want to do and this is what you want your life to be and how you want it to play out," he said. "There's always tough times for everybody, there's always struggles and there's always times where it's not the way you want it to be, certainly for both sides. You want this out of your life and you want this for your life, and that's the decision that you've made."

"And love and respect, of course," he added. "That's the foundation of all of it. But I think the biggest thing is making a commitment and sticking to it and believing in each other to keep that commitment."