Tim McGraw Announces Tour in Support of New Fitness Book

Tim McGraw is touring the country in a new way, announcing a five-date book tour in support of his upcoming fitness book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, which will be released on Nov. 5. The tour will begin on Nov. 2 in Nashville and run through Nov. 8 in Austin, with each stop featuring special guests including Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The events will also include limited signed book copies and personal book signings by McGraw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jul 17, 2019 at 8:05am PDT

According to Grit & Grace‘s official synopsis, the book “shares his transformation story along with encouragement, practical advice and mental approach together with exercise tips to help readers become healthy, strong and fit in mind and body,” Nash Country Daily shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For the first time, McGraw will share the details of the mental and physical routine that got him in the best shape of his life,” the synopsis continues. “He suggests that there is no magic formula to getting stronger and healthier: it is about making a commitment to do and be better, and holding yourself accountable each day. McGraw didn’t follow a playbook or have a squad of trainers overseeing his every step. He describes his way of getting into shape as more ‘maverick’ — tuning into a vision of what you personally want to achieve, staying focused, and putting in the work.”

McGraw decided to overhaul his physical fitness around 10 years ago, with the singer’s lifestyle changes resulting in a 40-pound weight loss and dedication to fitness that has lasted ever since.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” the star previously told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

See McGraw’s tour dates below:

Nov. 2: Nashville, Tennessee 4 p.m. — presented by Parnassus Books at Ensworth School with special guest Nischelle Turner

Nov. 3: Princeton, New Jersey, 4 p.m. — presented by Penn Medicine Princeton Health at Hyatt Regency Princeton with special guest Hoda Kotb

Nov. 5: New York, New York 7 p.m. — presented by Barnes & Noble Union Square with special guest Jenna Bush Hager

Nov. 7: Los Angeles, California, 7 p.m. — presented by Barnes & Noble The Grove with special guest Aubrey Marcus

Nov. 8: Austin, Texas, 7 p.m. — presented by Book People at First Baptist Church with special guest Aubrey Marcus

Photo Credit: Getty / Don Arnold