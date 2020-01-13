Tim McGraw Announces Headlining Here on Earth Tour With Midland

Get ready, Tim McGraw fans! The country singer just announced he is hitting the road this year, on his Here on Earth Tour, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as the opening act for all shows. The tour will kick off on July 10 in Syracuse, New York, and run though Sept. 26 in Chicago. In addition to Midland, Luke Combs will join the tour for two stadium shows, on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles, California, and Sept. 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” the Grit and Grace author said in a statement. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McGraw made the surprise announcement while in New Orleans for the College Football Playoffs National Championship game, where he is set to perform.

“For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it’s going to be incredible,” McGraw shared in a video he posted on social media. “A lot of new songs. We’re going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven’t played in a while, and play some of that stuff.”

See a complete list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale beginning in February. Check McGraw’s website for more details.

July 10 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

July 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 30 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

August 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 7 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 15 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

August 27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

August 28 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

September 12 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

September 17 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 18 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

September 26 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Getty/ WireImage / James Gourley