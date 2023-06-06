Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Talks Ozempic Use Amid Health Diagnosis

Gracie McGraw is setting the record straight when it comes to her use of Ozempic following her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis. The 25-year-old musician, who is the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, clapped back at a critic in the comments of the bikini shots she shared on Instagram last week, captioned cheekily, "It's a gorgeous day for narcissism!"

"And Ozempic!" one person wrote in the comments, referring to the drug that is used to improve glycemic control and can help with weight loss. In response, Gracie pointed out that she's been open and honest about her use of Ozempic and Mounjaro, a similar kind of drug. "I did use Ozempic last year, yes," she replied. "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Gracie has been chronicling her health journey publicly since her PCOS diagnosis in March 2022. PCOS occurs when the ovaries produce too much of a hormone called androgen, a male sex hormone that is usually present in a female body in small amounts, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause irregular periods, fertility issues, acne and weight gain.

"I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," she wrote on Instagram in March 2022. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist, I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."

Gracie shared at the time that she had been diagnosed with Qysmia and Ozempic and had been taking the "correct steps toward my mental health" in order to dive into her physical symptoms more. "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it," she wrote. "I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate." The musician concluded that the "medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years" and that she was "finding new ways to love [herself] every day."