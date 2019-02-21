Thompson Square Singer Keifer Thompson’s Mother Passes Away

Thompson Square’s Keifer Thompson is mourning the loss of his mother, Carrol. The husband and wife duo, made up of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, has canceled several upcoming appearances, including a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 23.

According to PEOPLE, Carrol died on Wednesday, Feb. 20, in Miami, Oklahoma. No other information has been shared, nor has Thompson Square made a public announcement.

Thompson Square released their latest album, Masterpiece, last year, their first new record since 2013.

“This is kind of a culmination of the last five years of our life starting from the best thing that happened in our life, finishing with the worst thing that’s happened in our life over the last five years and kind of everything in between,” Keifer told PopCulture.com. “We haven’t had a record out in five years and once we got to go in the studio and build this, it just kind of became a piece of us. A lot of us ended up on the record.

“I think it’s the most transparent record we’ve ever done,” he continued. “We had a lot of freedom in making this record and a lot of adversity and celebration and some good days and bad days. It’s exactly what we needed at this time in our life.”

The title track of Masterpiece was inspired by the couple’s own son, Cooper, now 3 years old.

“It was kind of weird,” Keifer recalled. “I get woken up sometimes with song titles. We were at our house in Alabama and at about 6:00 AM. it woke me up and ‘Masterpiece’ was in my head. I didn’t know really what it meant. I tried to go back to sleep and I couldn’t. So I got up and I went out by the pool and had my guitar and my laptop and I was just kind of trying to figure out what ‘Masterpiece’ meant to me and what my definition of that was.

“To me, really, it meant an individual’s best work,” he adds. “What have you done that you’ll never be able to beat no matter what you do? To me, that was Cooper. It didn’t matter awards, hits, money, any of that stuff. It just pales in comparison after you have a kid and you get to hold them for the first time. Everything just changes.”

Updates to Thompson Square’s schedule will be posted on their website as available.

