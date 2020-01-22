Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Hopes Their Third Child Arrives Soon

While there is still almost two weeks before Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, is due to give birth to the couple’s third child, Akins is hoping their new daughter arrives soon –– very soon. Rhett just posted a video on social media of a very pregnant Akins, who acknowledges she is getting tired of her growing stomach.

“All right everybody, the due date is Feb. 3,” Rhett said in a video showing a very pregnant Akins. “What do y’all think the birthday is going to be?”

“I hope to God it is something sooner than Feb. 3,” Akins replied.

“For the sake of [Lauren Akins] sanity, we are hoping little baby girl gets here this week,” Rhett captioned the video.

Akins might be uncomfortable as she finishes out her third trimester, but at least she has a supportive partner. Akins recently praised Rhett for how doting he has been to her, as well as their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

“Just a little grateful post for my husband of the year because I’m still sick at almost 32 weeks (although not as bad as it was PTL) and it’s getting a LOT harder to move around these days,” Akins posted on Instagram in December. “Plus I’m not wanting to miss out on any of [the most wonderful time of the year] and Thomas Rhett has basically been Santa’s elf, cooking, doing baths and the girls’ bedtimes and still making time to take me on a date –– even if we skipped out on the movie and just went to bed instead [mom and dad life]. “Thank you for loving our little growing family so well honey. We LOVE you.”

Rhett also sent Akins and her best friend on a surprise getaway to Key West for a little fun in the sun before juggling childcare for three children.

Rhett will be home for a few months after his baby girl arrives. He will kick off his Center Point Road Tour, with Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts, in May. Find tour dates on Rhett’s website.

