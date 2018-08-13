Thomas Rhett Wants to Use His Fame For Good Causes

Thomas Rhett might be one of the most famous faces in country music, but he isn’t about to embrace the celebrity lifestyle. The “Life Changes” singer says his wife, Lauren Akins, and his ongoing charity work, remind him of the things that are most important in life.

“I remain grounded in a lot of ways,” Rhett reveals. “My family probably being at the top of that list, my wife for sure. My wife is kind of always the one to be there and be like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you’re not as cool as you think you are.’ And Lauren and me are definitely involved in a lot of stuff overseas. We do a lot of stuff in Uganda. My wife is involved in an organization over there that works with an orphanage there and in Haiti, and so we’re always trying to figure out ways that we can give back and be of as best service as we possibly can.”

Rhett and his wife adopted their daughter, Willa Gray, from Uganda, after Lauren met the child as part of her ongoing work with 147 Million Orphans. For the couple, Rhett’s role as a celebrity is a way to drive attention to the things that mean the most to them.

“So, me and Lauren, we’ve started just viewing this job as an entertainer as a platform and as an outlet to be able to give money where it’s needed,” Rhett says, “or to even just speak and raise awareness for certain things.”

Rhett, who also has one-year-old daughter, Ada James, hints that he and Lauren will likely add to their family in the near future.

“Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan,” Rhett tells Access. “So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She’s the boss.”

Rhett also boasts about Akins’ parenting skills, especially since she does plenty of it solo while he’s on the road.

“I feel like we’re starting to finally come up for air,” Rhett says. “Obviously, we were thrown into two at the same time, so we had to learn how to parent a two-year-old and an infant at the same time. But now, they’re both starting to play with each other. Ada is starting to walk, and Willa is starting to have legitimate grown-up conversations, which is hilarious. They both just have big personalities.”

“Lauren is just a superwoman of a mom,” he continues. “Everybody’s great, and it’s complete chaos. It’s awesome.”

Other causes Rhett and Akins support include Love One International, St. Jude, Feeding America, and more.

Rhett is currently serving as the opening act on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour, and will then resume his headlining Life Changes Tour. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at ThomasRhett.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond