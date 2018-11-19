Thomas Rhett Announces Very Hot Summer Tour for 2019

Thomas Rhett is hitting the road once again, announcing his Very Hot Summer Tour on Monday morning.

Rhett shared the news on Twitter, revealing that he’ll be kicking things off in 2019 and traveling the country for several months.

“2019 is going to be HOT!” he tweeted along with the tour announcement.

2019 is going to be HOT! Check out where the boys and I will be bringing the Very Hot Summer Tour to next year. Tix for select markets on sale Friday 11/30. As always download the #hometeam app for pre-sale access 🔥 #VHSTour@dustinlynch @russelled @RhettAkins pic.twitter.com/D5n4sCdogM — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 19, 2018

Rhett will be joined by Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on the trek, as well as Rhett’s dad, Rhett Akins.

The tour will kick off on May 17 in Spokane, Washington before wrapping up in Nashville on Oct. 12. Tickets for select markets will go on sale Nov. 30, and fans can gain pre-sale access by downloading Rhett’s Home Team app. Starting Jan. 25, fans can purchase tickets for select dates as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket, and additional dates will roll out in the coming weeks.

“We literally just closed out our 2018 tour in the U.K. last week and I’m already thinking about next year’s tour,” Rhett said in a statement. “I’m glad we have the winter to plan and come up with some crazy stuff for next year because I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans. And, I get to bring my dad and two of my favorite artists in country music along for the ride.”

Fans can expect to hear songs from Rhett’s most recent album, 2017’s Life Changes, as well as potential new music. Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media at a recent event, the 28-year-old revealed that he’s been in the studio working on his next project.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett said. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things have to say; about your life. As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

See Rhett’s full list of tour dates below.

May 17 – Spokane, Washington

May 18 – Tacoma, Washington

May 25 – Orange Beach, Alabama

May 26 – Orange Beach, Alabama

June 13 – Virginia Beach, Virginia

June 14 – Charlotte, North Carolina

June 15 – Bristow, Virginia

June 20 – Detroit, Michigan

June 21 – Indianapolis, Indiana

June 28 – Dallas, Texas

June 29 – Houston, Texas

July 11 – Toronto, Ontario

July 12 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

July 19 – Darien Center, New York

July 20 – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 2 – Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 3 – Holmdel, New Jersey

Aug. 8 – Raleigh, North Carolina

Aug. 9 – Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Georgia

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Arkansas

Aug. 16 – Southaven, Mississippi

Aug. 17 – Birmingham, Alabama

Sept. 5 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sept. 6 – Des Moines, Iowa

Sept. 7 – St. Paul, Minnesota

Sept. 12, Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 13 – St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 14 – Chicago, Illinois

Sept. 19 – Bridgeport, Connecticut

Sept. 20 – New York, New York

Sept. 21 – Albany, New York

Oct. 3 – Greenville, South Carolina

Oct. 4 – Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 5 – Orlando, Florida

Oct. 10 – Knoxville, Tennessee

Oct. 11 – Louisville, Kentucky

Oct. 12 – Nashville, Tennessee

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt