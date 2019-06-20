Thomas Rhett Opens up About Touring With His Dad, Rhett Akins, on Very Hot Summer Tour

Thomas Rhett is currently crossing the country on his Very Hot Summer Tour, with Rhett’s own father, Rhett Akins, joining him on the road. Akins had his own successful career as a singer when Rhett was a child, and now devotes his time to songwriting. But even though Rhett is now the headliner, the 29-year-old is still taking plenty of notes from his dad.

“I give my dad’s set a 10 out of 10,” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And of course I’m biased, but when you get out there and watch my dad, I remember how much of a great entertainer he is. And for somebody to walk out there after not playing shows for like 15 years and do what he did in Orange Beach was pretty special. It’s like he has no fear.

“He just walks out there and he’s like, ‘Hey you all, I’m Thomas Rhett‘s dad and these are songs that you hear on the radio,’” he continued. “And he just plays a Jon Pardi hit or a Dustin Lynch hit and I just love his attitude out there. It’s a really, really cool show to watch.”

Rhett is performing songs from his just released Center Point Road album, which is his most personal record released so far, while on the road. After pouring his heart and soul into all the songs on the project, the Georgia native is relieved now that it is finally out.

“It is a relief, because the record was done in January,” Rhett reflected. “It’s a lot of time I feel like as an artist to sit there and sort of over-analyze everything. So when it finally gets to come out, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay it’s out. I can’t change anything. Let it go. Let it do its thing.’ And I’ve been blown away by the reaction. It’s been really cool to be able to put out the product as a whole and have people listen to more than just the four, five Insatgram tracks, and really kind of get a sense of what the fans are digging on the record.

“It really helps us at that point figure out what singles are gonna come next,” he continued. “[It’s] a relief and just really, really exciting to put a full length album out again.”

In addition to Akins, Rhett is also joined by Lynch and Russell Dickerson on his Very Hot Summer Tour. Find dates at ThomasRhett.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rick Diamond