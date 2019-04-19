Thomas Rhett Teases New Song With Throwback Photos of Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett is teasing a new song, “Remember You Young,” from Center Point Road by sharing a few throwback photos of his wife, Lauren Akins, in their younger days.

“And hey darlin’, sippin’ that red wine / All classy, kicked back on the couch / You smile and I see ya shootin’ tequila / Us shuttin’ them college bars down,” Rhett captioned his post on social media, adding, “Remember You Young out this Friday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Georgia native also posted some of his friends from years gone by in a separate post, using more lyrics from the song.

“Hey buddies that I grew up with / All straight-laced and married up now / You ain’t foolin’ me, wasn’t long ago we / Tore the roof off that one red light town,” Rhett wrote.

Center Point Road, Rhett’s fourth studio album, will be released on May 31. The record includes collaborations with Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

Center Point Road is coming out less than two years after Rhett’s 2017 Life Changes project, but Rhett decided to release it when he realized he had so much more he still had to share.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett explained. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life.

“As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from,” he added, “when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Pre-order Center Point Road by visiting Rhett’s website. The debut single from Center Point Road, “Look What God Gave Her,” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz