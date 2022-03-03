Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have built a large online following of fans who love seeing the couple’s daily adventures with their kids. However, Rhett recently clarified that he and Akins do their best to maintain a healthy balance between their home life and their social media presence, saying that there are some “that are just for us.” During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Rhett opened up and spoke candidly about how his children don’t know about their virtual fanbase.

“Me and Lauren have always been pretty open, you know, about our lives and, when our kids came in… I think lately our, our kind of new mission is just like, let’s, there are things that are just for us as a family, like this picture, this is gonna make the wall. And that’s just for us, you know?” he said. “But, I think, it’s cool to kind of show, like, how we live life and what we do and how crazy our household is. And, you know, I’ve gotten into photography a lot lately, so I take thousands of pictures of my kids weekly. And I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool.’ And, ‘This is artsy. I kinda wanna post this.’ But, you know, my kids, they’re just kind of just like, they’re just oblivious and kind of just whatever. They just [are] who they are through and through and, [we] love them to death.”

Rhett then expressed his deep gratitude to his fans for being so supportive of him and his family, saying, “I love that, you know, our fans have just embraced our family the way that they have. They’re so kind to us and are always kind of checking in on how the girls are doing. And it kind of feels like we’re all sort of doing life together in a way.”

Recently, Rhett partnered with Fritos for the company’s new “Down for Everything” campaign, and confessed that it has actually brought his family closer, especially he and his oldest daughter. “Ever since I had done this campaign with Fritos, we have like a lot of Fritos now, and we have like a lot of like every flavor of Fritos,” he said. “So like Willa Gray loves spice like just as much as I do, my other kids don’t love spice. And so when they came out with the new spicy one, like me and Willa Gray just kind of snuck down to the basement and just started eating chips together and watching Disney movies. It was pretty awesome.”