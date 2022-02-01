Thomas Rhett’s Wife Deals With Nightmare Hair Combing Mishap

Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins experienced a bit of a hair mishap recently, and it’s a relatable one. On Instagram, Akins recounted how she got a comb stuck in her hair, telling her followers that her two older children, Willa and Ada, were the culprits behind the mess. While she sought help from her Instagram followers, Akins eventually had to turn to her family and friends for assistance.

Akins first posted a video on Monday in which she showed off her hair mishap and asked her followers for tips on how to get the situation under control. She explained that she’s had a lot on her plate lately. Akins and Rhett share four children together — Willa, Ada, Lennon, and Lillie — and they’re all home from school because a few of them became sick. While attending to one of the younger tots, Akins let Willa and Ada “curl” her hair. However, it wasn’t until after they were done with their hairstyling that she realized what they had done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Akins then showed off how one section of hair was completely wrapped around a comb. In an effort to avoid having to cut the strand, she wanted to know if there were any further actions that she could take. While she said that she was able to work her way through one of the knots, the situation was too much of a tangled-up mess for her to completely release her hair from the comb. As she said that she was home alone with the kids, there was no one there to help her work through it. So, she asked if anyone, particularly any moms, had any tips on how to handle such a situation.

Luckily for Akins, her mother-in-law, Paige Braswell, and two of her friends, April and Elbia, came over to help, as she chronicled in a subsequent Instagram post. In the end, the trio had to cut all of the bristles of the comb off, as Akins’ hair was too caught up in the styling tool. In her caption, Akins cautioned that her followers shouldn’t try their solution at home as they had to utilize some pretty sharp tools. She also sent a message to everyone who tried to lend a helping hand during the ordeal, writing, “thanks for ALL of y’all’s ideas and encouragement, here’s the play by play just in case any of y’all find yourselves in the same predicament.”