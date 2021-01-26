Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet New Snap With Daughters Willa Gray and Ada James

✖

Thomas Rhett has been able to be at home with his family a whole lot over the past year, and he's continued to share his family life with fans, including a new photo with his two oldest daughters. On Monday, the "What's Your Country Song Singer?" used Instagram to post a new snap of himself with daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, both of whom were wearing matching yellow dresses and denim jackets.

Rhett didn't caption his post, but his followers were quick to comment, dubbing the group the "cutest family" and "adorable." Willa Gray and Ada James also coordinated in their mom Lauren Akins' most recent post, where they were joined by younger sister Lennon Love. Along with Akins, all four members of the family wore princess crowns, and the Live in Love Author captioned her post, "princess life all day every day."

Rhett was supposed to be on the road on his Center Point Road Tour in 2020, but the trek was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Speaking to his record label, the 30-year-old admitted that it might take him a little while to adjust once he does resume touring, whenever that might be. "I’ve learned through all this that it takes me 50 days to get into a new routine," he said. "And so, now I’m really used to being at home, so I can’t imagine what it’s gonna feel like to finally get on the bus and go play three shows in a weekend, because I’m so used to this. But that’s just kind of how life goes. Things change and you adapt, and that’s definitely what we’ve done over this time."

While Rhett will return to his pre-pandemic schedule at some point, there is one lesson from the past year he wants to take with him. "You know, 2020 has definitely been hard in many ways, especially for a lot of different families who have either lost work or people that have been on the front lines working in hospitals, or teachers trying to teach three year olds how to learn their letters and their numbers," he said. "But for us, I think 2020 has had several silver linings, and for me, I think I was going at such a rapid pace that 2020 definitely forced me to slow down. And so I hope I can take that mindset back into 2021."